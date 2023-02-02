A new community picnic is launching aiming to bring people together over nutritious and delicious meals.
Batemans Bay Community Picnic is for "anyone and everyone" according to founder Sofia Keady.
She was involved with Moruya Street Kitchen in 2019 and 2020 before the initiative stopped due to COVID.
Over a cup of chai in December with her friend Alina Hughes, Ms Keady decided to launch a similar group in Batemans Bay, breaking down barriers and shattering loneliness through the power of food.
"Gathering for a picnic has a wonderful social and accepting feel," Ms Keady said.
"Eating together connects people.
"We aim to bring the community together with good food, share good stories and eat and meet together."
The nutritionist hopes the initiative will help the community improve the quality of the food they are consuming.
"Only six per cent of Australians over 18 are eating the recommended daily intake of fruit and vegetables," she said.
"We want to ease the pressure on struggling families and individuals by providing healthy food."
Batemans Bay Community Picnic will meet on the southern foreshore of Batemans Bay under the bridge, opposite Se7en Café on the final Sunday of every month. There will be donated homecooked meals from members of the community and food donated from local businesses; the community are able to bring food to share too.
The picnics launch on February 26 from 12:30 to 2:30pm.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
