Migrants stories captured in film for Australia Day

Six stories of migrants moving to the Eurobodalla have been told for the first time in a video series.
To celebrate Australia Day 2023, Batemans Bay Rotary interviewed six Batemans Bay locals who have moved from overseas to call the land of many waters their home, showcasing their stories in film.
The 'stories from around the world' series features the testimonies of residents Michelle Yang from China, Isidoros Paschalidis OAM from Greece, Pam and Jeff Thorpe from England, Faouzi Saouli from Morocco and Ethyl Ceniza from the Philippines and their experience of moving to Australia and to the Eurobodalla.
Batemans Bay Rotary Secretary Neil Simpson said the organisation wanted to focus on reflecting on Australia Day, and telling the stories of locals whose stories hadn't been told before.
"We wanted to highlight the contribution that people are making to our local community that few people know about," he said.
"We interviewed them about their history, the country they came from, why they chose to come to Australia, why they came to Batemans Bay, what they've contributed to the community and what their dreams are for the future."
Parkes Rotary did a similar project in 2022, inspiring Batemans Bay Rotary to follow suit. A $20,000 grant from the National Australia Day committee made the project possible.
On January 27, more than 100 people, including the interviewees and their families, Rotarians and community members gathered at Batemans Bay Soldiers Club for the presentation of the videos. They watched a 30 minute compilation of the interviews - what Mr Simpson called "a taster" for the full interviews, each around 30 minutes long.
Mr Simpson said the crowd were delighted with the final products, and the reception had been overwhelming.
"There were tears, there was laughter, there was surprise, there was joy, there was lots of pride," he said.
The interviewees have been able to share the YouTube link to their interviews with family and friends overseas, some whom they haven't seen nor spoken to in years. Some, watching their stories told on the big screen, were close to tears.
The full interviews are available on the Parkes Rotary YouTube channel.
Watch the compilation here:
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
