Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

English is not the only language that is tough to learn

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
January 31 2023 - 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
English is not the only language that is tough to learn

I've heard many people say that English is a tough language to learn. I don't doubt this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.