The passionate and tireless work of teachers is not lost on Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips.
That is why she is encouraging the community to nominate a local teacher for an Order of Australia Medal (OAM).
The local community is filled with hard-working and devoted teachers who are deserving of recognition. Ms Phillips is rallying the South Coast community to highlight the contribution made by these teachers.
"Many teachers spend decades devoted to their students and their profession. Their contributions to the community are immense and that should be more accurately reflected in our national honours," Ms Phillips said.
"They deserve recognition, and there is no higher honour than an OAM."
"Teachers work long and passionately outside school hours and school weeks, including weekends and holidays, to prepare classes and ensure students receive a rewarding learning experience," Ms Phillips said.
There are only four steps in nominating someone for an Order of Australia Medal:
You can find the nomination form here: Order of Australia Nomination Form (business.gov.au)
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla.
