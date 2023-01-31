Ten life-affirming ways to celebrate your friend's 30th birthday

There are so many ways to celebrate a 30th birthday, whether you want to go all out or honour the day quietly.



If there is someone special in your life turning 30 and you are tasked with throwing them a party - you are in luck.



Here are 10 life-affirming ways to celebrate!

Get away for the weekend

There is no better excuse for travel than a celebration. Get the gang all together a book flights and accommodation to your closest party destination.



Maybe heading to a bustling city and staying in the centre of the action is what your friend will love, or perhaps a slow weekend in the country is much more their speed.

Have a brainstorm with your group to decide what weekend getaway will be most enjoyed by your friend.



Have a brainstorm with your group to decide what weekend getaway will be most enjoyed by your friend.

Plan a wine tour

A wine tour is a great way to welcome the 30s, especially when there is a great group ready to celebrate with you.



The beauty of a wine tour is that there are many tour operators that can manage the entire event so you don't have to coordinate all the logistics yourself.



Simply tell your birthday boy or girl where to be and when, and you can collect them for a great day out.

Karaoke

A night out for karaoke is always a great laugh, and it's the perfect activity that intersects getting merry, feeling creative, having a dance and a sing.



Even friends who claim that they do not enjoy karaoke will always get up for their favourite karaoke songs, and it's something that all age groups can enjoy. If you are planning a 30th birthday bash and need to do something that is suitable for friends and family - this is it!

Plan a pamper day

A pamper day is a great way to treat your special friend - mind, body and soul. It doesn't matter what they do for a living for the year they have had, we could all do with a bit of relaxation and pampering.



You can book your group at a salon, or you can hire beauty therapists to come to your home and pamper you all in comfortable surroundings.



Another benefit to this idea is that it is suitable for a group or just the two of you - whatever you think your 30-year-old friend would love.

Kick back at a picnic

There is no rule to say that a 30th birthday celebration has to be a decadent affair.



You may prefer to plan a low-key picnic if your birthday person prefers less of a fuss, and would rather spend the special day connecting with friends.



If there is a park or green space that they have expressed a love for in the past, be sure to organise the picnic for that location.

Boozy brunch

A boozy brunch is always a great day out, and perfect if you have a really big number of friends who are wanting to get in on the celebration.



Depending on the city you live in, lots of boozy brunches come with in-house entertainment so you can enjoy a drag performance, live music or other entertainment while you make your way through a set menu and endless drinks.



To make the day especially fun, tell all the attendees to dress in one colour or print so that your group is recognisable and your photos look great.

A camping trip

A camping trip is always a wholesome adventure, and you are sure to return home with more than a few funny stories under your belt.



Choose somewhere not too far away so your group can get there easily, but make sure you go far away enough that you feel disconnected during your stay.



Planning a camping trip can be a big job so be sure to delegate the work to your friends so someone brings an esky, someone brings a tent and another person brings the activities.

Do an art class

There is a huge trend around going to a studio for a night of wine and painting and this might sound right up your friend's alley.



There are lots of these businesses in all major cities, and you can plan to have a meal before or after the class so you can all compare your masterpieces.

Take a ride on the water

If you live near a body of water, why not head straight to the water for the 30th with the wind in your hair?



You can hire boats in a range of sizes for a couple of hours and there is often the option to bring your own food and drinks abroad for a fun day out.



You can also book a breakfast by the water before you depart or enjoy a meal after you disembark.

Plan an outdoor activity

All of these ideas are fun, but you may have a friend who would rather get outdoors and sweat it out on their birthday.



This might be a hike in the bush or the forest, or you may want to go for a running day where you can test your endurance and stop to take in the stunning views.



Gauge what sort of outdoor activity they would most enjoy and start looking for the best destination!

