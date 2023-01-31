A Moruya photographer has had her work celebrated in the top 30 places at the 2022 Australian Photographer of the Year awards.
Beth Westra's black and white Gibbon Feet captured at Mogo Wildlife Park was awarded a top 30 place as picked by a panel of judges.
The competition attracted more than 3000 entries from amateur photographers across Australia and New Zealand.
Ms Westra said Gibbon Feet was different and showed a different angle of an animal to what was normally photographed.
"The judges probably liked it because it was different," she said.
READ MORE:
Ms Westra's Out to Dry - Great Cormorant shot at Mossy Point boat ramp was awarded a highly commended in the single shot category. Her Field of Torup portfolio of four images was also awarded a highly commended in the travel category.
The avid wildlife and bird photographer had received highly commended in the competition before, but this was her first placing.
"It is great to see I am making progress," she said.
Ms Westra has been a member of Eurobodalla Photography Club since she moved to the coast 18 years ago. She said her membership had helped her improve over the years, and hone her skills.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.