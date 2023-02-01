Teenager sentenced after crashing car-full of mates into Malua Bay house

A Moruya teenager has been sentenced after crashing a car with three 18-year-old passengers into a Malua Bay house.
Ethan Parnell, 18, pleaded guilty to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on January 30.
According to documents tendered to the court, Parnell holds a Provisional P1 licence which prevents him from having more than one passenger under the age of 21 in his car between 11pm and 5am.
According to the documents, Parnell was driving three 18 year old passengers on the streets of Malua Bay around 1am on the morning of December 9, 2022.
He failed to make a turn on Bellbird Drive, Malua Bay ploughing through a vacant block, smashing through a small gum tree, into the boundary of the neighbouring property and finally hitting a beam in the lower level of a residency.
The documents said a Snapchat video filmed moments before the incident had someone saying "that's 120" and another saying "woah".
One passenger was taken to Canberra Hospital with a dislocated hip, another suffered a broken collarbone.
The documents said at the time, Parnell admitted to police he was the driver and the incident occurred due to excessive speed.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the crash was because Parnell was "inexperienced as well as showing off and being egged-on by your mates".
"You are very lucky someone wasn't killed," he said.
"This sort of driving is just not acceptable."
Parnell was fined $1500. His licence was disqualified for two years.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
