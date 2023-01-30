The 5th Bay Cup on January 28 provided a dramatic run of events with an engine failure near the Clyde River entrance.
Batemans Bay Sailing Club (BBSC) committee boat Dave Magill came dangerously close to hitting the breakwall after its engine failed. Race officer Terry Paton and Peter Withington deployed boat hooks to ensure the Dave Magill was not damaged while waiting for Batemans Bay Marine Rescue team to tow the boat to safety.
Following the mornings' events, five yachts were left without a race officer or start line. Lachlan Brown helped put a plan B into action.
"It involved using the club's finish line off Caseys Beach as a start line, timing the start off GPS and sailing the nor'-east course which fortuitously turned out to be the correct course for the prevailing wind. This is a triangle, windward return, triangle course."
BBSC members would like to extend their thanks to several bystanders who assisted alongside Marine Rescue. The boat Accolade took out the top spot after reaching 11 knots towards Caseys Beach.
Full results are up on the Batemans Bay Sailing Club website www.bbsc.org.au. The next BBSC keelboat race is a Bay Cup race on February 11.
