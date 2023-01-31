The Batemans Bay Youth Foundation (BBYF) is helping fund local high school students as they move away from the area to pursue further education.
Eleven students from four local high schools each received $3500 to assist with study and leaving home as part of the Foundation's tertiary study grant program.
Phoebe Kinnane from Batemans Bay High was one successful applicant.
In 2023 she will commence studying a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Wollongong and intends to do further study, pursuing her interest in paediatric nursing.
Phoebe dreams of using her nursing skills to help people all around Australia: providing healthcare in remote Australia, providing emergency support with the Royal Flying Doctor Service or back home in the Eurobodalla.
She's already used some of the grant funds to purchase her nurse uniform. She will use more to buy textbooks and pay for courses.
"Any money I can get to help me with the expenses of university and the textbooks is going to be a massive help," she said.
"It lets me comfortably start university."
The BBYF was established in 1994 for the purpose of providing financial assistance to students leaving high school to pursue personal development and advancement in an unlimited range of worthwhile fields of endeavour.
Since then, the Foundation has given grants to 250 students, worth a total value of $780,000. Every cent locally raised, privately donated, or donated as part of a bequest.
It is supported by a partnership between Batemans Bay Rotary, RSL and Soldiers Club.
The 2023 successful students were:
The 11 students were selected from 26 applicants after submitting applications and being interviewed by a selection panel.
They were awarded their grants at a presentation night at Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on January 17, where each was required to give a speech outlining their plans for tertiary education and the difference the grant would make.
Two Excellence Prizes named after the late Chairman Alex Taylor OAM, and the retired Chairman Peter Wood OAM were also presented on the night. Each $1000 prize is paid for excellent scholastic performance in the first year of university, restricted to Grantees of the previous year.
The prizes were awarded to Cate Shea, studying for a Bachelor of Primary Education at the University of Canberra, who achieved two high distinctions and six distinctions in her first year.
Damia O'Loughlin received an award for her achievement of seven high distinctions and three distinctions at Sydney University Conservatorium of Music. Damia also entertained the function with a delightful musical recital.
