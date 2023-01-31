Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Youth Foundation supporting school-leavers to pursue tertiary education

Updated January 31 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:38am
Batemans Bay Youth Foundation 2023 grant winners. Back row from left to right: Drew Hubbard, Joshua Vanzetti, Dylan Golden, Alana Gallen, Phoebe Kinnane, Neive Blackman. Front from left to right: Cate Shea, Damia O'Loughlin, Makadde Ethell, Tara Doran, Tayissa Brieley, Emma Moses

The Batemans Bay Youth Foundation (BBYF) is helping fund local high school students as they move away from the area to pursue further education.

