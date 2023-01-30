Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Moruya Showground kitchen officially opened

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Phillips MP, Lindsay Boyton, Treasurer Eurobodalla District Show Society, and Dr Michael Holland, Member for Bega in the new kitchen. Picture supplied.

The new Moruya Showground kitchen has officially been opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.