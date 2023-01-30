Moruya Showground kitchen officially opened

The new Moruya Showground kitchen has officially been opened.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips officially opened the new facility on day one of the Eurobodalla Agricultural Show on January 21.
The $80,000 upgrades were funded with the international Rotary community and the Federal Government Bushfire Recovery Grant both contributing $40,000 each.
Eurobodalla District Show Society Treasurer Lindsay Boyton said the facilities, particularly the kitchen, where "just too small" to cater for functions at the venue, and were especially too small when the site was used as an evacuation hub during the bushfires.
Upgrades to the kitchen include new benches, new equipment and more space. This will mean it can now cater for a greater number of patrons, increasing fundraising opportunities and improving its efficiency.
Ms Phillips said the upgraded kitchen facilities would help the community be better prepared for future disaster events.
"We remember all too well that during the bushfires, the showground sheltered more than 2,000 in a facility that was not fit for purpose," she said.
"I'd like to sincerely thank all of the Eurobodalla District Show Society and the Rotary Club for all of their hard work improving this facility - and of course for putting on another fantastic show!"
