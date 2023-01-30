The old joke says do you want to hear first the good news or the bad news first.
Let's start with the bad news! My wife Darrelle Porteous had an accident on her electric bike in Dalmeny on Wednesday January 25. As a result of this accident, she ended up with a wrist broken in two places, along with one bone was slightly pointing through the skin. This in turn lead to a ride in an ambulance to Moruya, followed by another ride to Canberra later that night. It also left her with two visits to the operating theatre, a plate and a couple of screws.
But now the good news. This is what we both wanted to write about most of all. We all have days like these but it's not the injury or trauma that end up marking the day. In our case it was the kindness of many in our community, including friends along with many total strangers, that will be remembered by both of us long after the pain of the injury has been forgotten.
The accident occurred on the bike path just near Yabbarra Beach. Darrelle had fallen quite near the road. By the time I even arrived she was surrounded by people trying to help her in any way possible. An IRT Nurse had taken control. Another lady left a beach umbrella to keep Darrelle in the shade and many others were there offering their assistance.
For the entire time Darrelle was lying on the path waiting for the ambulance, cars would stop. The people inside would get out, offering their assistance. Not just a few but this occurred at least thirty times. It made us both glad that seven years ago we had chosen to live here.
I have to single out our new friend Tom whom I'm sure will be embarrassed to read this. This man stayed with us from the beginning until Darrelle was in the ambulance. When the pain was at its worst he was calm, helping to distract her. We'd never met Tom before, we can never thank him enough.
I know there has been a lot said about our medical professionals over COVID, but I would like to extend my thanks and admiration to everybody Darrelle dealt with over the past few days.
Let's begin with the paramedics. Two thorough professionals who cared only about looking after Darrelle and relieving her pain. The two ladies were from Moruya making the journey to Dalmeny in twenty minutes, impossible! They did it, knowing there was someone in pain.
Darrelle was in Moruya emergency for many hours. She was under the care of several doctors and nurses who although totally overworked never treated her with anything but caring and kindness.
Darrelle was then transported to Canberra where she was seen by orthopaedic surgeons at 1am, then operated on at 7am by one of the top surgeons in Canberra who still places himself on the trauma roster. Again in Canberra hospital, the nurses were wonderful giving her all the care she needed. Unfortunately, over the years we've experienced the work of the staff of Canberra Hospital but although you often hear that place get a bad rap, we can never fault them.
I'm in awe of all of our health workers. In many ways they hold this nation together, especially in difficult times, but they are abused by governments and often the people they are trying to help. In spite of this they still keep giving. You have to be very special people to do that.
The good news is, that my often cynical view of a world marked by intolerance and wars, has been altered by this accident. Here in our little part of the world we are surrounded by wonderful people who care about each other.
Thank you, all!
