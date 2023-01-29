Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Private beach front property pledged for return to public use

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 30 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A war has broken out between property owners in Batemans Bay and the local council, with owners of beachside land claiming they're being forced to sell because of erosion they say is the authorities' fault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.