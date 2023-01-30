Activities for young and old: what's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Play Groups
For the little ones
Playgroups are up and running across the Eurobodalla this February, and there's bound to be one near you. On Wednesday (February 1), playgroup is 9-11am at Sunshine Bay Public School; on Thursday (February 2), it's 9.30-11.30am at Catalina Child and Family Day Care Centre, or 11.30am - 1.30pm at Little Yuin Preschool Wallaga Lake. Tomakin's Jack Buckley Memorial Park is hosting on Monday (February 6) 10am - 12pm, and Dalmeny's Rotary Park will welcome playgroup on Wednesday (February 8). There are even more dates around the shire - contact Council for more info.
Camera Club
Latest Exhibition
Narooma Camera Club is putting their latest works on show - this time around, their theme is water. From January 30 to February 25, catch the club's prints on display at the Narooma Library. Want to join the crew? The camera club meets monthly and new members, both beginners and advanced photographers, are always welcome. Visit www.naroomacameraclub.org for more.
Guided walk
Eurobodalla Botanic Gardens
Take a stroll through the picturesque Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens with a friendly expert guide. Set off on one of the bush tracks, learn about local plants and projects in the works, and finish with a coffee at the Garden cafe. There's no need to book - simply drop in at 11am this Sunday, February 5.
Seniors Expo
Part of the Festival
Connect with community at the Eurobodalla Seniors Expo - part of the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival - to connect with your community. The expo promises to be a great day for the over 60's. Explore information stalls, link in with local services and groups, enjoy a sausage sizzle, rummage at the book sale, and much more. Exhibitors will share their lifestyle, home, and health activities that are perfect for the senior community. There's plenty more happening for the Seniors Festival - contact Eurobodalla Shire Council for more info.
Start the Walk
Man Walk: members wanted
The Man Walk is launching in Batemans Bay in the coming months, and the team is on the hunt for some good men to lead the charge. The movement is all about connecting men, strengthening communities, and combating social isolation. Want to be a Manbassador? Visit: themanwalk.com.au/batemans-bay
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
