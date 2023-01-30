Activities for young and old: what's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Playgroups are up and running across the Eurobodalla this February, and there's bound to be one near you. On Wednesday (February 1), playgroup is 9-11am at Sunshine Bay Public School; on Thursday (February 2), it's 9.30-11.30am at Catalina Child and Family Day Care Centre, or 11.30am - 1.30pm at Little Yuin Preschool Wallaga Lake. Tomakin's Jack Buckley Memorial Park is hosting on Monday (February 6) 10am - 12pm, and Dalmeny's Rotary Park will welcome playgroup on Wednesday (February 8). There are even more dates around the shire - contact Council for more info.