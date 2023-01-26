Frida & Feathers
Art exhibition
Narooma's own Petti McInnes and Donna Goulding are showing a colourful collection of their artworks. After forging a friendship through art classes, the pair are excited to share an exhibition in which their differing styles combine. Their collection, named 'Feathers & Frida' is on display at the SoART Gallery Narooma now, until January 27.
Start the Walk
Man Walk: members wanted
The Man Walk is launching in Batemans Bay in the coming months, and the team is on the hunt for some good men to lead the charge. The movement is all about connecting men, strengthening communities, and combating social isolation. Want to be a Manbassador? Visit: themanwalk.com.au/batemans-bay
Carnival Nights
Fun at the Bay
Catch the Bell's Family Carnival before it leaves town for another year. There are rides, games, food, and entertainment galore at the family-friendly fair; plus, non-riders get free entry. The annual event will continue to delight locals and visitors at Corrigans Beach Reserve. Nightly from 7-10pm until January 28.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
