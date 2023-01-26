Eurobodalla welcomed 18 new Australian citizens at a ceremony in Moruya today.
Rod Slockee opened the festivities with a traditional smoking ceremony and didge, followed by a Welcome to Country by Bunja Smith.
Local Army cadets gathered to raise the flag, and Stella Lloyd Jones lead the anthem.
South Coast MP Fiona Phillips and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland joined Eurobodalla Mayor Matthew Hatcher in bestowing the honours.
Gary Traynor also received the Fergus Thomson Heritage Award from Yvonne Thomson.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
