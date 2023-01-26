Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eurobodalla Council welcomes 18 new Australian citizens

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:38am, first published January 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Slockee performed the smoking ceremony. Photo supplied.

Eurobodalla welcomed 18 new Australian citizens at a ceremony in Moruya today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.