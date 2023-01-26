Members of Narooma Surf Life Saving Club were at the beach at 6am setting up for their Oz Day Breakfast on the Beach.
Narooma vice president Glenn Bywater said the breakfast was one of their major fundraisers of the year.
"We work on 300 breakfasts. I think we are going to surpass that today," he said.
The crowd was a mix of locals and visitors who lapped up breakfast by sparkling waters in perfect weather.
Woolworths donated most of the food while local butcher Rapleys also provided bacon, eggs and sausages.
"There are 15 of us here today to run this breakfast which has been going for 25 years."
He said the Lions Club have helped out for the last 20 years by bringing along their barbecue and helping to cook and serve the breakfasts.
Club publicity officer Leanne Constable said the club still needs more members.
"This season we have had support from Surf Life Saving NSW.
"They have helped clubs like ours that are struggling for members given predictions of high numbers of visitors to regional areas.
"We have put up patrolling members from other clubs and they are sleeping in our club house," Ms Constable said.
By the time Narooma Rotary Club's Great Australia Day Duck Race was due to start, the sky had darkened ominously.
That was no deterrent for the people crowding onto the bridge to watch 1000 rubber ducks released and those scrambling down rocks in search of a better vantage point.
A fleet of kayaks, boats and paddle boards joined the ducks in the water, helping to keep them race in an orderly fashion, looked on by NSW Maritime and Marine Rescue.
It was a faster than expected race and much more time was spent afterwards retrieving the ducks.
Judge Laurelle Pacey said Duck 88 was the clear winner.
"It crossed the line upside down showing the possible 'winged keel' effect."
"While some in the field did take the more scenic route under the boardwalk or into Mill Bay and were therefore disqualified, the bulk of the field stayed on course to the finish line" she said.
The congratulations and commiserations were interrupted by an announcement from Marine Rescue that a vessel in distress was being towed in.
Then the storm that had been threatening unleashed itself.
By that time, all 1000 ducks were present and accounted for, continuing the amazing record of the last few years.
Proceeds this year will go towards Carers' accommodation at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, which is a Eurobodalla Rotary initiative, as well as prostate cancer research through the Narooma Prostate Cancer Support Group.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
