Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Narooma SLSC and Rotary Club fundraisers were well supported

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 27 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was perfect for Narooma Surf Life Saving Club's Oz Day Breakfast on the Beach. Picture by Marion Williams.

Members of Narooma Surf Life Saving Club were at the beach at 6am setting up for their Oz Day Breakfast on the Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.