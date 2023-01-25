Praise for great work in the sky

We live in a society where many are quick to call out the errors and wrongdoing of other people or organisations.
But today I want to make sure that praise is extended to an organisation that seems to have copped a significant share of flack in recent times - the airline industry.
I was recently on holidays and enjoyed a trip to the Whitsundays. It poured rain for four of the seven days, but I can honestly say I enjoyed the time away.
Of course, the clouds parted later in the week and the trip home was a flight in near clear skies. I was flying Jetstar.
Not long after the plane took off I noticed that the hostesses began to mill near the front of the plane and began chatting with a couple of people in a seat near the front.
Then there was a call over the speaker asking if there was a doctor or nurse on board.
Someone from further back in the plane responded to the call and made their way to the front where it became apparent there was someone unwell on board. That person was a young girl, perhaps in her early teens.
Quite frankly, her age or her condition was not my business - the bottom line was that she needed medical support of some kind - and she got it.
What struck me was the calm and kind way the hostesses managed the situation - all while tending to the other passengers on the plane.
The passenger with medical experience stayed with the young patient for much of the trip, as did one of the hostesses who kept busy calming both the young girl and her family.
Meanwhile the other hostesses worked hard to make sure every other passenger on the plane was looked after - serving them food and drinks and answering any request. They also continued to check the situation with the unwell passenger at the front of the plane.
An Ambulance was waiting when the plane landed in Sydney and of course the Ambulance medical team needed to get on board to tend to the patient.
In the same calm that was demonstrated throughout the entire flight the hostesses guided the other passengers off the aircraft through the rear exit door. They continued to smile and wish everyone well as they alighted the plane.
I'm not sure what the final outcome was for the young girl who was unwell, but I can honestly say that all the staff on that plane were amazing - kind, caring and supportive of every single passenger.
Well done. You are a credit to your industry.
Jackie Meyers
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.