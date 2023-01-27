The devil is in the detail but Batemans Bay GP David Rivett says it's the detail that's missing from Federal Government plans to overhaul Medicare.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the system was struggling to keep up with demand, and nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals will soon be included in the delivery of primary care.
In Batemans Bay, Dr Rivett said Medicare was broken after years of rebate cuts. In recent years it has survived off the charity of local practitioners.
"Bulk billing was really left to GPs as a charity for the patients that needed it most," he said.
"When Medicare was instituted they put in an indexation formula called wage cost index five [WCI5], which results in a rebate in real terms for patients, reduced each year by several percent."
But instead of WCI5 the Government reduced Medicare rebates.
"They really brought it to a head by freezing rebates for the last five years, so there was no actual increase," Dr Rivett said.
He said the Government has ruled out increasing Medicare rebates for patients who will still face large fee gaps. And this is a barrier to care for people in socially deprived areas like Batemans Bay.
"They really haven't given us any meaningful details about what proposed changes there's going to be," Dr Rivett said.
"There's some talk about capitation services, where patients with chronic diseases will get some extra funding, but how that's going to be done is open to question."
Despite rebates not being indexed to keep up with practice costs, Dr Rivett works hard to fund a bulk billing service at the Batemans Bay Medical Centre.
"I think it's important," he said.
"But I can fund that because I'm an elderly practitioner that's already got savings in place. I don't have any of the costs that the younger doctors have.
"It's just not viable at the current rebate to bulk bill. You can't pay for staff, rent, electricity, and everything, on bulk billing rates."
He's also hesitant to embrace new plans to open up Medicare to a wider range of medical professionals, including nurses and pharmacists.
Dr Rivett held the role of chair for the Australian Medical Association's general practice body for many years. In that role he advocated for GPs, pharmacists and nurses working as one in-house team.
He said this plan was thwarted by the Australian Pharmacy Guild.
"You would have had an in-house pharmacist that could dispense and review patient's medications hand-in-hand with the GP," Dr Rivett said.
"In that role they would make sure the patients were getting the best value medications and most appropriate medication at minimum cost. There would be a team approach.
"Unfortunately the Pharmacy Guild wants to maintain their own private empire and they don't want any competition. They don't like pharmacists going into general practice because they've got this antiquated ruling that you can't practice or set-up a new pharmacy within one-kilometre as the crow flies, from an existing pharmacy."
Dr Rivett said this would continue to make any solutions in providing better care for patients difficult.
"There's lots of scope for making better practice at a lower rate but for some of the barriers to it, such as the Pharmacy Guild being intransigent on the rules that protect them," he said.
"Lots of things can be done to improve things for the consumer but trying to do that with current Pharmacy Guild regulations and Government regulations, it's not going to happen.
"We will wait and see what the details are," Dr Rivett said.
The Pharmacy Guild was contacted but did not respond.
