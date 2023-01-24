Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Transport NSW began major work on Nelligen Bridge in early 2021

Updated January 25 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 10:29am
An aerial shot of the new Nelligen Bridge on the Kings Highway. Picture supplied

The new Nelligen Bridge on the Kings Highway will open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in late February, almost a year ahead of schedule.

