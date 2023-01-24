The new Nelligen Bridge on the Kings Highway will open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in late February, almost a year ahead of schedule.
To mark the occasion Transport NSW is holding a community event on the Nelligen foreshore on Saturday, February 4, from 10am to 2pm.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the event is an opportunity for the local community of Nelligen to come together, reminisce, celebrate, and walk across the new two-lane bridge before it opens to traffic.
Major work started on the new bridge in early 2021.
"We want to thank the community for their patience during the construction of the bridge and for their input to the design that will provide better connections for the next 100 years.
"The community is invited to join us for a sausage sizzle, to chat to the project team and for an opportunity to walk across the new bridge," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the NSW Government had invested $148 million to ensure locals, tourists and the freight industry can experience a safe and reliable crossing of the Clyde River without speed or weight restrictions.
The Nelligen Bridge Replacement project is now expected to be completed by the end of this year.
After the bridge opens to traffic, the project team's focus will turn to removal of the old bridge, final pavement work and landscaping.
Temporary traffic changes will be in place while we prepare for the bridge opening.
More information on these impacts will be communicated to the community closer to the time.
