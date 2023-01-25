Your slice of waterfront paradise

Whether a property be residential or commercial, nothing is more important than location and it doesn't get any better than this!
Only a short 100 metre walk from the Batemans Bay CBD, you'll find Bluedock Apartments. The complex boasts a jetty straight off the back-yard and a large private deck with glimpses of the Clyde River.
The living/dining area and kitchen is located on the first floor and is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The main bedroom has an ensuite.
There is a shared pool in the complex, ideal for lazy summer days, and a double lock-up garage and laundry on the ground floor.
Rarely do you find a property of this quality in this fantastic position. Call now to secure your own slice of paradise.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.