For well over a decade Brad Rossiter OAM has tirelessly campaigned for better access to improved health services in the Eurobodalla.
On Friday [January 20] the Batemans Bay man was invited to meet NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet at the opening of the expanded emergency treatment and care services at Moruya Hospital.
Mr Rossiter, who chairs the South NSW Local Health District's community representative committee, is an active member of Eurobodalla's disability and inclusive advisory committee.
He is also a kidney and pancreas transplant recipient and double leg amputee.
"I was invited as chair of the representative committee. We meet every two months and we feed that information back and forth to best represent the community," Mr Rossiter said.
"Right across the local health district we have community consultation committees that represent areas including Eurobodalla, Bega, Cooma Goulburn and Yass. We're the conduit between community and [Health]."
He says the community used its voice to call for additional services at Moruya Hospital.
"I think we're all really pleased," Mr Rossiter said.
The community representative committee advocates from a position of knowledge.
"No one wants to be sick, and when you're first diagnosed you don't really want to know," Mr Rossiter said.
"However, you start to become more educated as time goes on and you ... realise that you have the ability to have a voice within the community representation section. That's what is what we do."
He said they take a holistic approach to health in consultation with Canberra, Goulburn and Queanbeyan.
"It's not just a case of saying: 'We want this, and we want that.' We work hard and we get the best that there is to get for the community," Mr Rossiter said.
One of the major projects currently underway is the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, which Mr Rossiter has campaigned for since 2014.
"That was through consultation with health and infrastructure at Moruya Hospital," he said.
"They asked people like myself what we thought a new hospital would look like, long before it became a political football."
Mr Rossiter is an advocate for working with health infrastructure to improve the community's services.
"I've sat on the planning committee since 2019 and I've been the voice that also represents on the NSW Health rural and regional executive, the list goes on," he said.
In 1970, while living in Sydney, Mr Rossiter was diagnosed with ural onset type 1 diabetes.
He has used NSW Health services for many years, and is proud of what's available to Eurobodalla patients, including the expanded emergency treatment and care services at Moruya Hospital.
"When I moved here in 1985, I brought chronic illness with me. I was diagnosed with kidney disease in 1996, and end stage renal failure in 2000," Mr Rossiter said.
"When I first started dialysis, I was going to and from Canberra three times a week."
Sadly his condition has since declined and Mr Rossiter is now legally blind.
"But things are improved and services are better," he said.
"The work that these guys [NSW Health Infrastructure] do, once you get involved with them, is amazing. So improvements? My word for sure. It's a better health service locally now than I've experienced in all my years.
"I really do appreciate that I'm here to tell my story and to contribute," Mr Rossiter said.
At the opening Mr Perrottet said the expanded emergency department at Moruya Hospital would ensure a seamless transition for staff into the new regional hospital.
"Growing the capacity of the emergency department in Moruya is key to ensuring we provide the community with high-level emergency health care now and into the future," he said.
"This emergency department will be crucial in preparing the local workforce for the expanded services that will be offered at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
