Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Cobargo Folk Festival volunteers enjoy it all for free

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:36am, first published January 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Cobargo Folk Festival is back to full strength with singers, dancers, poetry recitals, KidBargo!, a youth program, First Nations program and Ideas from the Edge. Picture supplied.

Cobargo Folk Festival is back with an eclectic program of artists spanning a variety of music genres, dancing, poetry recitals, workshops, discussions and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.