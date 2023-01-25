Cobargo Folk Festival is back with an eclectic program of artists spanning a variety of music genres, dancing, poetry recitals, workshops, discussions and more.
Festival director Zena Armstrong said participation is a focus.
"The concerts are just one aspect of a more immersive program," she said.
There will be sessions for musicians of all levels of experience to get together to play.
The same applies to the dance programs that are open to people of all ages and abilities, plus there will be a blackboard open mike for anyone who wants to get on stage to perform.
The musicians include blues, acoustic and old-time music acts.
"We know Bega Valley people love to dance so we have programmed Startijenn."
The band hails from the south of France and plays traditional instruments with a modern twist.
"They are a real hit dance band in Europe and regularly perform to crowds of 8000 to 10,000," Ms Armstrong said.
Another international act is Equus, a Mongolian band complete with horsehead fiddle and traditional Mongolian throat singing.
Thanks to a grant from Mumbulla Community Foundation KidBargo! is back with a program produced by Sarah Lambert.
Also making a return this year are The Crossing Youth Stage with several youth performances and Ideas from the Edge led by headline blues act Kutcha Edwards.
"He will be doing a cultural immersion session and talking about his song line," Ms Armstrong said.
Wallaga Lake's Warren Foster has put together a fantastic First Nations program while Candelo's Sam Martin has curated performances for the Yuin Folk Club Stage.
"That is the place to go if you want to be surprised," she said.
Meanwhile bush poets will collaborate with local south coast poets for "not quite a poetry slam".
The festival is entirely run by volunteers and is financially self-sufficient due to proceeds from ticket sales, the bar and shops.
The money is used to pay performers and the providers of tents, seating, sound and security.
It is a community event, not commercial, with any surplus used to develop young musicians, stage cultural activities to connect the community and support community infrastructure such as improvements to the show ground.
"It is a way of bringing visitors into the town and bringing money into the community which is still working very hard to recover from the bushfires," Ms Armstrong said.
Head to the festival's website for more information about the 26th Cobargo Folk Festival on March 3 to 5.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
