More than 50 classes on offer through U3A

Are you keen to learn something new? Don't miss the chance to sign up to a class with the U3A Batemans Bay.
The organisation will hold a Join, Renew and Enrol Day on January 27 from 10.30 am - 12.15 pm
This event will be held in the Poppy Room at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
It is an opportunity to join U3A or to renew your membership, and to enrol in classes at the same time.
There will be a team of helpers on hand to enrol you in your classes, or to assist you to do it yourself.
This semester U3A Batemans Bay is offering more than 50 classes, of various lengths, held throughout the Eurobodalla Shire.
The new member fee is $50, and the renewal fee is $45. This entitles you to enrol in as many classes as you wish.
You can view the Semester 1 Program on the website www.u3abatemansbay.org.au under the courses tab.
There is so much on offer-don't miss out. Classes start on Monday, January 30.
Additional Information: Dianne Email president.u3a.bbay@gmail.com
