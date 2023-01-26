Patricia Ann Ellis has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal for her service to the Indigenous community of the Eurobodalla shire.
"Receiving the medal is a great honour," she said.
"I can think of so many people who deserve it but I am blown away that someone thought my work deserved it."
A teacher for 38 years, the Brinja-Yuin Elder and knowledge holder said she had worked at most of the schools from Nowra to Bega.
"I have been doing this all my life," Ms Ellis said from her home in Bergalia, south of Moruya.
"Every single job I have had has had an Aboriginal focus because I have always wanted to work with and for my people."
Ms Ellis has a long and distinguished career with TAFE NSW.
She was coordinator of the Aboriginal unit at Moruya campus for 10 years and a teacher for 38 years, receiving the Bruce Kendal Award for Service to TAFE NSW in 2017.
Ms Ellis was also a coordinator and teacher at the Aboriginal unit of the University of Wollongong's Bega campus for two years.
Ms Ellis is a recipient of NAIDOC awards including Elder of the Year, Eurobodalla Shire Council in 2019 and the NAIDOC Award for Outstanding Service to Community, Eurobodalla Shire Council in 2008 and 2017.
Her current positions include chair of Eurobodalla Aboriginal Advisory Committee for Eurobodalla Shire Council, board member of Biamanga National Park and teacher of the Dhurga language at Carroll College, St Bernard's and TAFE NSW
That is in addition to running the business she founded in 2018, Minga Aboriginal Cultural Services.
"Two years ago, I was the only Aboriginal business around here, but now there are six.
"We can all support teach other.
"I think it is great, everyone having a go," Ms Ellis said.
Her earlier work for the community includes coordinating and chairing the Cobowra Local Aboriginal Land Council for many years, serving on the Local and Regional Committee of the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group, Aboriginal project officer, member of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Far South Coast Advisory Committee and Councillor on the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Commission for three years.
Other important work was with NSW NPWS as Joint Management Coordinator, Biamanga and Gulaga National Park Aboriginal Ownership and Leaseback Agreement between 2000 and 2010, producing the Coastal Custodians quarterly magazine for 10 years,
Ms Ellis is a twice published author, having written The Aboriginal people of the Deua Moruya River and the Dhurga Dictionary and Learners' Grammar with her sister Kerry Boyena and brother Waine Donovan.
"It is so important to us that we speak the same language that our ancestors spoke," she said.
Ms Ellis summed up a life devoted to serving her people when she said "I get involved with everything I can.
"Some of it is paid, some of it isn't."
On hearing she had been awarded the OAM she said that she doesn't do what she does for recognition but because she cared for the community.
She said it was a shame though that there were so many people doing amazing work who do not get the recognition they deserve.
"It is really good feedback that at the least you are doing the right thing."
