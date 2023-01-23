Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Book online and play tennis for free in the Eurobodalla this weekend

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:32am, first published January 23 2023 - 5:08pm
Book a court online and play tennis for free on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. Photo supplied.

Tennis court hire has become a whole lot easier with a new online booking system.

