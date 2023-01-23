Tennis court hire has become a whole lot easier with a new online booking system.
Eurobodalla Council is celebrating the launch of the new booking system with free court hire on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29.
Available courts include: Batemans Bay, Malua Bay, Broulee, Bodalla, Tuross Head, Dalmeny and Narooma.
With eyes currently on the Australian Open, council's recreation development coordinator Tina Smith said it was perfect timing to promote tennis in our shire.
"We're encouraging people to give the new online registration and booking process a go and have some fun on the courts for free," Ms Smith said.
"All you need to do is book online, punch a code into the tennis court gate lock and away you go."
The online process is a big change from having to book through a local shop or servo and paying with cash to collect a court key.
Ms Smith said the online registration would make it easy to book other courts around Australia, which was handy when travelling.
"If you're completely new to tennis or looking to get back into it, tennis clubs will be holding open days and could lend some gear," she said.
"Reach out to your local tennis club to see what they have planned for their open day."
Malua Bay's two courts will be open for everyone on Saturday, January 28 between 4pm and 8pm, with no need to book.
President Ken Foster said their club would host a series of matches, competitions and games.
"There's no restrictions on age or ability - it'll be a fun day," Mr Foster said.
Thanks to Tennis NSW, clubs received funding to host an open day. Malua Bay has organised a sausage sizzle, squid and chips van as well as coffee and cakes to feed everyone for free.
"It'd be great to see new members join after the weekend," Mr Foster said.
"Our members come from as far as Batehaven and Broulee; we all have the common desire to have a good laugh, a good time and good coffee together."
For more information on Malua Bay's club open day phone 0416 162 614.
