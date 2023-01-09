Frida & Feathers
Art exhibition
Narooma's own Petti McInnes and Donna Goulding are showing a colourful collection of their artworks. After forging a friendship through art classes, the pair are excited to share an exhibition in which their differing styles combine. Their collection, named 'Feathers & Frida' is on display at the SoART Gallery Narooma now, until January 27.
BBQ Brekkie
Rotary and Lions
After a three year break, Rotary Batemans Bay are again picking up the tongs and flippers and donning their aprons to cook up an Australia Day bacon and egg roll breakfast. Rotary and Lions are serving 1000 breakfasts, so don't be late! There will be free games, activities and face painting for the kids and all our emergency services will be on display. Breakfast is $5 and runs from 8am to 11am at the Batemans Bay foreshore.
Duck Race
Narooma Rotary
Join the family fun at Narooma, for the Rotary Club's duck derby. At 4pm on January 26, 1000 rubber duckies will be dropped off Narooma Bridge - catch them racing on the outgoing tide, to the finish line at Apex Park Boat Ramp.
Sand Modelling
Friendly competition
Get creative at North Broulee Beach, while having some classic summer fun . A sandcastle competition is happening at this beach on the January 26 public holiday. Whether you're a castle builder, or a creative sculptor, there's a category for you. Sand modelling begins at 4pm, to be judged at 5pm. There are four categories: junior (12 years and under) sandcastle, junior sculpture, open sandcastle, and open sculpture. Meet at North Broulee Beach amenities between 3 and 4pm to register. Grab your shovel and buckets and join in the fun.
Tuross BBQ
Marine Rescue
On January 26, support the Tuross Head Marine Rescue by buying a barbecue breakfast. Tuross Head Choir will also be there to entertain. Stop by One Tree Lookout, 8am - 12.30pm.
Start the Walk
Man Walk: members wanted
The Man Walk is launching in Batemans Bay in the coming months, and the team is on the hunt for some good men to lead the charge. The movement is all about connecting men, strengthening communities, and combating social isolation. Want to be a Manbassador? Visit: themanwalk.com.au/batemans-bay
Carnival Nights
Fun at the Bay
Catch the Bell's Family Carnival before it leaves town for another year. There are rides, games, food, and entertainment galore at the family-friendly fair; plus, non-riders get free entry. The annual event will continue to delight locals and visitors at Corrigans Beach Reserve. Nightly from 7-10pm until January 28.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
