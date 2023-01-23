Finish the summer holidays with family fun: what's on Eurobodalla

After a three year break, Rotary Batemans Bay are again picking up the tongs and flippers and donning their aprons to cook up an Australia Day bacon and egg roll breakfast. Rotary and Lions are serving 1000 breakfasts, so don't be late! There will be free games, activities and face painting for the kids and all our emergency services will be on display. Breakfast is $5 and runs from 8am to 11am at the Batemans Bay foreshore.