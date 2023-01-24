A 50-year-old trimaran en route from Tasmania to its new home in tropical north Queensland has the people of Narooma to thank that she may yet reach her destination.
Veteran sailor Brendt Fenwick had picked up the 1972-built racing trimaran Salamander from St Helens in Tasmania.
He, together with captain Benne Davison and Don Graham, were on their 2600 kilometre journey from Tasmania to Gladstone when disaster struck on Wednesday evening, January 11.
One of the blades of a two-bladed propeller came adrift, causing the unbalanced remainder of the propeller to completely snap the propeller shaft retaining bracket from the boat.
Salamander was without propulsion.
READ ALSO:
After contacting Narooma Volunteer Marine Rescue, they managed to sail closer to shore and dropped anchor about a nautical mile from the coast.
Montague Island Adventures' vessel Nitro II was returning from a day tour and stood by monitoring the situation until help arrived.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service gave Salamander permission to beach within the National Park area so emergency repairs could be done.
Being 8 metres wide, Salamander could not fit the local slipway so Mal from Mal's Slipway lent his specialist tools and assistance.
Bernard Jackson from Narooma Men's Shed offered the use of the facilities and drew on his years of engineering experience to devise solutions.
The crew had to wait five days until the tide was high enough for the boat's stem to rest on the skeg rudder.
Only then could they lift the propeller shaft and bracket high enough to remove the old propeller housing and do a makeshift repair to the shaft retaining bracket.
Mr Fenwick was full of praise for the Narooma community, including Rex and Carmel Bailey who had provided him with transport, a 4mm drill bit "and moral support through a difficult time".
"Without their support, I may have failed.
"Most importantly, I would like to thank Mal and Bernard who provided their combined engineering and boating expertise.
"They have been instrumental in assisting Salamander on her way back out to sea," Mr Fenwick said.
He was so grateful and relieved that Salamander will shortly resume sail to Gladstone "for a new life and live to fight another day".
Salamander is a 40-foot Kracken design of Australian Lock Crowther, an internationally renowned leader in racing trimarans, and she has cruised the South Pacific.
Salamander was finally out of the mud thanks to the 1.7 metre tide on the morning of Tuesday, January 24, with Mr Fenwick hopeful of soon saying goodbye to Narooma Bar after his unplanned 13-day sojourn in Narooma.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.