Moruya Airport has received $300,000 to improve safety and accessibility thanks to the Australian Government's $100 million Regional Airports Program.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips announced the additional funding on January 20, which will allow the Moruya Airport to renew its security fencing, improve the windsock lighting, add additional runway gables and replace the taxiway lighting poles.
Ms Phillips said the Albanese Government continues to invest in our regions, supporting people on the South Coast and improving local assets.
"I am absolutely delighted to see Moruya Airport getting the support it deserves to service our community safely and effectively," Ms Phillips said.
The Gilmore MP said regional airports are a lifeline for our economy, cutting commuting times for local people and getting our local produce to national and international markets.
"Not only that, but many people rely on air services for healthcare, emergency services and more," she said.
"This investment will create more jobs, help local farmers, and support our social and economic connections across Australia - great news for local people."
The Regional Airports Program provides grants to improve the safety and accessibility of airports or aerodromes.
For more information, including the full list of successful projects, visit: www.infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure-transport-vehicles/aviation/regional-remote-aviation/regional-airports-program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.