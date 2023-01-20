Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya Airport gets security improvements with $300,000 grant

Updated January 20 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:57am
Security fencing and more will be refreshed at Moruya Airport thanks to a $300,000 grant from the Australian Government.

Moruya Airport has received $300,000 to improve safety and accessibility thanks to the Australian Government's $100 million Regional Airports Program.

