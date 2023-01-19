Project proposals are being sought for round one of the Australian Government's Disaster Ready Fund (DRF) to invest in disaster risk reduction projects.
The DRF will provide $1 billion over five years, with up to $200 million available in round one of the funding.
Only Australian states and territory governments are eligible under the DRF to apply for funding via an overarching application covering all project proposals. Applications for NSW will be managed by the NSW Reconstruction Authority.
Acting CEO for the NSW Reconstruction Authority Mick Cassel said the DRF would provide vital funding into communities to help them prepare for and mitigate and reduce the impact of natural disasters.
"Our state has been hit by compounding natural disasters from the Black Summer bush fires of 2019 and 2020 to the devastating 2022 floods, which resulted in significant trauma and loss," Mr Cassel said.
READ MORE:
"We're committed [to] working with the Australian Government to bring the most sophisticated and top-tier funding model to deliver the infrastructure, technology and security to help better prepare for future natural disasters, help reduce damage and save lives."
National Emergency Management Agency Coordinator-General Brendan Moon said reducing disaster risk was best achieved through working with communities on projects they thought important to their area.
"Through collective action we ensure communities become safer, stronger and more connected," he said.
"I encourage every local government, community, and industry group to put forward their ideas to the NSW Reconstruction Authority."
Project proposals must be submitted to the NSW Reconstruction Authority by 5pm AEDT on February 14.
For more information visit: nsw.gov.au/resilience-nsw/disaster-ready-fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.