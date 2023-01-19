Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Council to deploy trash rapid-response team

January 19 2023 - 1:23pm
GM Warwick Winn is determined to keep the Batemans Bay foreshore and entire shire shiny and clean for visitors and locals and not see a repeat of the Christmas-break trash calamity. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council will trial a rapid-response team to deal with out-of-control litter should it arise during the Australia Day break.

