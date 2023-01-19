Council to deploy trash rapid-response team

Eurobodalla Shire Council will trial a rapid-response team to deal with out-of-control litter should it arise during the Australia Day break.
The trial is a response to inadequate litter collection over the Christmas and New Year break, primarily along Batemans Bay's waterfront but also at some areas in Narooma. At the time, the council's new general manager Warwick Winn said he did not want to see this happen again.
"Despite 22 extra bins and additional services by our contractor Cleanaway at Batemans Bay, we saw locals collecting overflowing trash into shopping trolleys in an effort to keep their town tidy," Mr Winn said.
"For the Australia Day long weekend we will again have additional bins and have asked Cleanaway to do additional emptying in high-volume areas.
"We'll also trial a rapid-response team to keep an eye on things and take action if the extra bins and collections aren't enough. They'll also act as a point of contact with the public to help the council better understand why so much litter is being generated."
The council-staffed response team will be based at the Batemans Bay foreshore and CBD, enabling them to also assess public toilets - ensuring they are open and in good order - and respond to other areas if required.
"Public toilets are an ongoing issue that involves so much more than just cleaning them. They need broader consideration and real action," Mr Winn said.
"The additional measures are a trial. We'll review them after the January long weekend and adjust our response for other busy periods, like Easter, to ensure our shire looks as good as it can for visitors and residents alike."
