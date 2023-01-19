What's on: Australia Day 2023 in the Eurobodalla

Rotary Batemans Bay Australia Day barbecue breakfast on the foreshore
After a three year break, Rotary Batemans Bay are again picking up the tongs and flippers and donning their aprons to cook up an Australia Day bacon and egg roll breakfast. Rotary and Lions are serving 1000 breakfasts, so don't be late!
There will be free games, activities and face painting for the kids and all our emergency services will be on display
Breakfast is $5 and runs from 8am to 11am at the Batemans Bay foreshore.
Broulee Sand Modelling
Meet at North Broulee Beach amenities between 3 and 4pm to register.
Sand modelling begins at 4pm, to be judged at 5pm. There are four categories: junior (12 years and under) sandcastle and sculpture and open sandcastle and sculpture.
Grab your shovel and buckets and join in the fun.
Marine Rescue Australia Day Breakfast at Tuross Head
From 8 to 12.30pm, come and support the Tuross Head Marine Rescue by buying a barbecue breakfast and enjoying an Australia Day musical performance by the Tuross Head Choir. The barbecue will take place at the One Tree Lookout on Tuross Boulevard, and the choir will perform at 9am. All money raised from the event will fund Marine Rescue's operational costs.
Great Australia Day Rotary Duck Race
At 4pm, Narooma Rotary will be dropping 1000 rubber duckies off Narooma Bridge where they will race with the outgoing tide to the Apex Park boat ramp finish line.
Summer of Fun Bay Pavilions Pool Party
Free entry, music, a jumping castle, pool inflatable, waterslides and prizes for best dressed at the Bay Pavilions. There are limited free entries, so get in early!
From 10am.
Moruya Citizenship Ceremony and Citizen of the Year Award
There will be a Citizenship Ceremony at the council building which will include the Moruya Citizen of the Year Award, a smoking ceremony and traditional dance and the flag raising by the army cadets.
Crab Races at Club Catalina
Make a day of it at Club Catalina with an exciting line-up of activities. Tickets go on sale for the Batemans Bay Boars crab races at 3pm with the first race beginning at 5pm on the first tee. Over $700 in prizes to be won!
Bells Carnival at Corrigans Beach Batehaven
Finish Australia Day by celebrating at Bells Carnival in Batehaven. Australia Day evening is the final opportunity to visit the carnival before it leaves town for the season. Entry is $2, with the opportunity to purchase delicious carnival treats, try your luck in sideshow alley or get your heart rate up on some ridiculously fun rides.
'Conversations with our residents from across the seas' dinner
Batemans Bay Rotary and the Australia Day Council are hosting a night to hear from locals with differnt cultural backgrounds about their experience living in the shire.
January 27 6pm at Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. Tickets are $25 and include a two course dinner.
RSVP to Pam Thorpe by January 23 on jeffandpam76@gmail.com
