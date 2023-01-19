A new community connection group is launching in the Eurobodalla, coming together over a weekly cup of coffee.
Batemans Bay Coffee Morning Group is branching off from Hump Day Dinners - now known as Batemans Bay Dinner Group - and hopes to be a place of connection and support for anyone in the community.
Community Dinners organiser Jan Frikken is helping launch the coffee mornings along with Cel Desabella and Nicole Okimura.
"The hump day dinner group is so beautiful," Ms Frikken said.
"We found out from the dinners just how isolated everyone is - it's unbelievable.
"Coffee mornings will hopefully bring a new group of people together.
"I know the big need in this town."
As well as being a social outlet, Ms Frikken hopes the group will be a place for supporting one another. The group will be a weekly forum for discussing ideas, sharing possible community initiatives and responding to arising needs in the community.
She hopes the group will be the start of a neighbourhood centre in Batemans Bay.
"Batemans Bay needs a neighbourhood centre," she said.
She would like to see a community place for cooking classes, internet access, social support, language classes, craft groups - anything that builds community and supports individuals.
Ms Okimura knows the importance of a strong support network for building community spirit and resilience.
She grew up in Batemans Bay, but when she returned from a stint living in Japan, found it tricky to reconnect back into the community.
She said building genuine relationships was important in people feeling supported and having somewhere to turn in moments of need. These relationships, she said, were best formed in casual settings such as over a cup of coffee.
The social work student volunteered in the Bushfire Recovery Group program, which concluded in 2022.
"The people in that group - as an example - still need support. That's just one group, but the need in the community is so great," she said.
"It is hard making friends as an adult."
Batemans Bay Coffee Morning Group will run weekly from 10am to 12pm on Mondays starting on February 13 at the nbn Hub at 3 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay.
Tea and coffee are provided, and guests are asked to bring something to share. Entry is a gold coin donation.
To RSVP, or for more information, contact Nicole Okimura on 047 680 9030.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
