TAFE make chemical course free for locals

TAFE NSW is supporting the South Coast by offering farmers an opportunity to renew a compulsory licence - online and at no cost - allowing them to use chemicals on their property.
TAFE NSW has recently made its Statement of Attainment in Agricultural Chemical Skill Set fee-free to eligible locals, including farmers and any other worker with a requirement to use pesticides and herbicides on the job.
According to a report by Deloitte, almost 70 per cent of crops grown in Australia are attributed to pesticides with farmers required to renew their licence to use chemicals every five years. The renewal course normally costs $350 per person.
TAFE NSW primary industries teacher Kelly Upton said the fee-free course applied to a number of different professions in the community.
"There are literally thousands of workers in the primary industries sector that need this licence, and also many people that work in parks and gardens," Ms Upton said.
"By offering it fully online, TAFE NSW is allowing workers to access the course when and where it suits them best, negating the need to travel to a TAFE NSW campus at a specific time."
Ms Upton said students had a three-month window to complete the course once they enrolled.
The course includes two units of study: transporting and storing chemicals, and preparing to apply chemicals to control pests, weeds and diseases.
