TAFE make chemical course free for locals

January 19 2023 - 3:09pm
TAFE NSW is offering local farmers and other land managers an opportunity to update a compulsory chemical licence for free. Picture supplied.

TAFE NSW is supporting the South Coast by offering farmers an opportunity to renew a compulsory licence - online and at no cost - allowing them to use chemicals on their property.

