Village Centre and Bridge Plaza upgrades

The next stage of upgrades at the Village Centre & Bridge Plaza is kicking off, including a refurbished travelator.
The first stage of the Village Centre & Bridge Plaza revitalization was the upgrade of the Village Centre southern end toilets.
Centre Management will now move onto the next stage of upgrading the travelator in the Village Centre. The planned works will help to minimise any future mechanical fails and breakdowns, ensuring shoppers will have the best shopping experience at the centre.
Centre manager Glenn Atkins said shopper experience at the Village Centre was important and had motivated the upgrades.
"The travelators is a major entrance to Village Centre and ensuring shoppers have minimal issues when visiting is why we have committed to fully upgrade the mechanisms," he said.
Work will commence in February and is expected to be completed by June. During this period, shoppers will not be able to use the up travelator from the Village Centre carpark and are encouraged to use perimeter entries. Extra signage will be in place from mid-January to help shoppers locate other entrances.
