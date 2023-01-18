Explore the Kimberley with Discovery One Advertising Feature

Montgomery Reef off the Kimberley coast of Western Australia. Picture supplied.

The Kimberley has often been described as a kaleidoscope for every one of your senses.

It's a quiet, calming, diverse land. The iridescent turquoise water of the western Kimberley coastline meets the crisp white sand that contrasts with steep, rocky, ochre cliffs.



The rock art captures stories that are thousands of years old.



The crystal clear waters are home to snubfin dolphins and humpback whales that come back each year to calve and breed. At the end of the wet season the rivers and gorges are alive with pounding waterfalls and prolific bird life.

The landscape is rugged and remote. The Kimberley has a geology unlike anywhere else in the world, with rainforest pockets, boab trees, intriguing rock formations, and natural wonders.

Tender exploring secluded locations. Picture supplied.

A tour with Discovery One will provide you with a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. The 25 metre catamaran runs 10 to 14 night cruise packages between March and October.



The cruises are bespoke with no set daily itinerary. Rather, the captain will take you to experience the secluded spots when the tides are at their prime.



You'll take a dip in rock pools, explore islands, inlets and waterways and admire cave art. Discovery One accommodates 22 passengers with a fabulous crew of six. It's a friendly, relaxed cruise that's been operating for 21 years.



To ensure you don't miss any scenery, Discovery One doesn't travel at night and, with two tenders in tow, you'll enjoy many daily excursions.

Packages move you from Broome to Broome or between Darwin and Broome. Most packages include arrival to or departure from the Kimberley via helicopter or seaplane.



If you are seeking adventure, this may be what you've been looking for.