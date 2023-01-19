A Eurobodalla Shire Council worker has finished 2022 with an array of professional awards for training and applying himself.
Since he started tinkering with car engines in the garage with his dad as a young boy, then racing at Moruya Speedway from age 16, Moruya's Kiel Rosevear has loved machines.
Together with his late father, they would build and race their own cars. He didn't know it at the time, but Mr Rosevear was setting the trajectory for his life of upskilling, understanding engines, and being able to fix even the heaviest of machinery.
Mr Rosevear was named 2022 Illawarra and South East NSW Region apprentice of the year and 2022 ACT Regional Building and Construction Industry Training Council outstanding diesel mechanic apprentice as well as winning a Commitment to Vocational Education and Training Award from the NSW Training Awards.
The apprentice of the year award is "supposedly quite a big deal," Mr Rosevear said, however he had to watch the presentation ceremony online, bedridden with COVID.
"It was great recognition after so much effort learning."
Mr Rosevear has always pursued opportunities to upskill, learn new things and apply himself since he joined the Eurobodalla Shire Council staff in 2007 as a trainee store person.
Since then, he's completed a Certificate II in warehouse and distribution, a Certificate III in engineering mechanical trade, a Certificate IV in engineering hydraulics, a Certificate II in mobile plant technology and a Certificate III in heavy vehicle road transport.
Mr Rosevear said he was open to completing more qualifications in 2023 as the opportunities arose.
"I can work both sides of the workshop now," he said.
Mr Rosevear was nominated for the NSW Regional awards by the council, which he said was a great encouragement for an employee.
However, outside of work, Mr Rosevear can't keep away from engines and machinery that have captivated him since his childhood.
He is president of Moruya Speedway and current club champion. He said it was great to be able to overlap some of the skills he learns at work with his passion and hobby.
