Marine Rescue Tuross Moruya is one of four Gilmore organisations to benefit from the second round of Strengthening Rural Communities - Rebuilding Regional Communities (RRC) program grants.
More than $51,000 has been committed to the electorate under the second round of grants in the program, aiming to help communities become more resilient and better prepared for emergency disasters.
Marine Rescue Tuross Moruya received $21,889 for the installation of 6.7Kwh solar panels and a 10kwh battery on the rescue office to provide emergency power during outages.
Unit commander Alan Blessington said the successful grant would make a huge difference to the organisation.
"We won't be using electricity. We will be using solar, so our electricity bill is going to be reduced immediately," he said.
"For a volunteer organisation relying on donations, that is really going to help."
Mr Blessington said rising electricity costs had prompted the organisation to look into the possibility of solar. They were helped with the grant application by the Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA).
He said saving money on electricity would allow more of the money raised through fundraising events such as the charity golf day or Australia Day breakfast to be used for boat maintenance and training and, ultimately, for saving lives.
The installation of a battery in the solar system also enables the marine rescue office to operate in the event of an outage.
"That is extremely important," Mr Blessington said.
"It means we can run radios to communicate with our crews."
It also means lights can be turned on for boats at night, acting as a lighthouse and beacon at the entrance to the Tuross River and for boats arriving at the jetty.
The installation of the new solar system is expected to commence by the end of February.
Across the electorate, Friends of the Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby in the Kangaroo Valley was awarded $10,000 to employ a staff member focusing on the recruitment and retention of volunteers.
Rural Financial Counselling Service NSW - Southern Region Limited in Nowra was awarded $3,510 to provide a Rebuilding Your Business through Social Media and Financial Skills workshop.
Resilient Kangaroo Valley Lions Club of Kangaroo Valley was awarded $16,000 to become a formal incorporation, helping build their online presence and their work with emergency services.
Gilmore secured almost $35,000 delivered under the first round of the RRC. So the total funding delivered in the electorate so far under the program is $85,941.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said she was delighted the Australian Government was supporting local organisations.
"Our communities are still struggling with the challenges the last few years have brought - and we have a long way to go," she said.
"I want to sincerely thank each and every local person and organisation, many of whom are volunteers, for their work in this space - you really are the true spirit of the South Coast."
The Australian Government has partnered with Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) to deliver the program, recognising the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on remote, rural and regional communities.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
