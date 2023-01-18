'This is your last chance': repeat offender sentenced for crime spree

A Sunshine Bay repeat offender has been told he has no more chances left after being sentenced for a crime spree.
Bradley Carriage, 20, from Sunshine Bay appeared via video link from custody at Batemans Bay Local Court on January 16.
He pleaded guilty to four charges for crimes that occurred between November 2022 and January 2023.
He was charged with two counts of larceny, possessing a prohibited drug and possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance.
According to documents tendered to the court, Carriage was on bail with the restriction that he was not to commit any further offences when the incidents occurred.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Carriage had breached a community corrections order in committing the crimes.
"You committed further offences," Mr Dick said.
"The court can't let you keep committing offences without further repercussions."
According to the documents, Carriage stole a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon from Supa IGA Moruya on November 15 and a pork belly from Woolworths Batemans Bay on December 20.
When he was apprehended by police for the two shoplifting crimes on January 12, the documents said police found Carriage in possession of cannabis leaf and Quetiapine - a prescribed restricted substance.
Aboriginal Legal Service representative Matilda Bogart said the shoplifting incidents were "a mistake of judgement".
She said spending four nights in prison had a major impact on Carriage.
"He has never felt like this before," she said.
Carriage was sentenced to a six month intensive corrections order and fined $1200.
"I really hope this has been the point in your life where you've turned it around," Mr Dick said.
"This is your last chance."
