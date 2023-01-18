Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Catalina man John Anthony Prior sentenced after punching victim in the head

Updated January 18 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 11:58am
Catalina man hoped drunken punch was 'a bad dream'

A Catalina man has been sentenced after punching someone in the head.

