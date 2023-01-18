Catalina man hoped drunken punch was 'a bad dream'

A Catalina man has been sentenced after punching someone in the head.
John Anthony Prior, 48, from Catalina pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on January 16.
According to documents tendered to the court, Prior was drinking at Catalina Country Club on December 3, 2022. He called the victim and asked to be picked up from the venue. When the pair arrived at a house in Catalina, an argument broke out.
The documents said during the argument, Prior punched the victim in the head near the left temple.
The documents said when police arrived they found Prior asleep in one of the bedrooms of the house.
He told police he believed he had hit the victim, however was initially hoping the whole incident was all a dream.
Prior's lawyer Lisa Stone told the court Prior had very little memory of the event.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the incident was a "terrible assault".
"Punching someone in the head is never the way to go about it," he said.
Prior was sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order and fined $1000.
