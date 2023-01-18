Man pleads guilty to possessing child abuse material

A Canberra man arrested in Broulee has pleaded guilty to four charges, including possessing child abuse material after more than 800 intimate pictures were found on his two mobile phones.
Christopher Ashley Polwarth, 49, from Reid, ACT did not appear from custody, but was represented by his lawyer Adam Sumbak in Batemans Bay Local Court on January 16.
Mr Sumbak submitted guilty pleas for his client to four charges: driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or in a dangerous manner, driving while unlicensed, stalk or intimidation and possessing child abuse material.
According to documents tendered to the court, Polwarth was drinking with the victim of the stalk and intimidate charge in Broulee on October 19, 2022. An argument broke out, and Polwarth seized control of the victim's vehicle. The documents said he began driving erratically.
The documents said community members testified to police that they witnessed Polwarth driving at high speeds and on the incorrect side of the road as he sped through Broulee. The papers said Polwarth swerved the vehicle threateningly towards the victim.
When approached by police on George Bass Drive, Broulee later that day, the police documents said Polworth provided police with false details. The documents said Polwarth had two outstanding warrants outside of NSW, and had a criminal history including 484 charges across the nation. After confirming his identity, police searched him and found two mobile phones, which were seized.
During the search of the phones, police discovered more than 800 intimate pornographic videos and photos of children estimated to be aged between three and 18 in various categories of abuse.
Polwarth remains in custody and will appear before Batemans Bay Local Court on February 27 for sentencing.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
