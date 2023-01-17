A Narooma dance trio have been crowned national champions.
Aleeta Hay, Sarah Davey and Daisy Heathcote from Studio Blue Narooma competed in the Masters category of the National Follow Your Dreams Competition at the Adelaide Convention Centre over the course of six days in January.
In a field of 25 competitors from across Australia and even some from New Zealand, Scotland and England, the Narooma trio scored 89 to be crowned national champions.
"It was amazing," Ms Heathcote said.
"We are just from a tiny little studio in Narooma."
They performed a demi character ballet - a mixture of both ballet dancing and acting - routine of Chim Chim Cheree from Mary Poppins which included a comedic element.
In their chimney sweeper costumes and brushes, they danced and acted their way to national success.
The routine started in ballet class 18 months ago before the trio decided to take it to a competition in June 2022. They won in Canberra, then again in Ulladulla in July.
"We weren't sure how we would go in Adelaide," Ms Heathcote said.
Studio Blue owner and teacher and routine choreographer Cortney Summerall said winning regional and national competitions was no small feat and demonstrated the commitment each of the women had given to their dancing.
"They embody what our studio stands for and what we teach: The love of dance, To Never Give Up and to surround ourselves with like minded creatives to share our experiences with," she said.
Ms Heathcote said training was hard work and required lots of fitness.
"But it is just super fun," she said.
The trio will now plan, choreograph and rehearse a new routine for their next competition in Canberra in June.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
