With the paperwork done and dusted, ground-breaking work on Mogo's new mountain-bike trails - with potential to attract 45,000 visitors annually - starts next week.
Crew from Rocky Trail Destination and Next Level MTB have vowed to build quality trails that appeal to all users when they bring an experienced team to establish the site and get the trail-build underway.
Eurobodalla Council's Mogo Trails manager Shane Spicer said the $8 million project would deliver 155 kilometres of track now the trail network had been finalised following years of planning and consultation with community groups and forest stakeholders and users.
"That's building 125 kilometres of new trail and then formalising and upgrading 30 kilometres of existing trail through Mogo State Forest and Deep Creek Dam," Mr Spicer said.
"All the current, volunteer-built trails will remain open in the short term, but we're asking riders to stay off freshly built trails, follow advice on safety signs, and stay away from construction crew until the trails are opened.
"Along with the Narooma Mountain Bike Club's new trails in the Bodalla State Forest that are expected to open early this year - and existing State Forest networks at Eden, Bermagui, Burrill Lake and Nowra - this hub at Mogo will see NSW's south coast become something of a mountain bike mecca."
Council's director of planning Lindsay Usher said the trails would inject $12 million into the local economy in the first year alone.
"There's an explosion of mountain biking in our region and across the world and we are lucky to have plenty of multi-use forest right on our doorstep. Research has shown that every dollar invested in cycling infrastructure returns almost $5 to the economy in health benefits," Mr Usher said
"Mogo and nearby towns and villages can capitalise on this growing market of enthusiasts year-round, giving local accommodation providers, food outlets and retailers a boost through the colder months when traditionally things are too slow."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said once complete, the trails would be a major drawcard for locals and tourists alike.
"It's exciting to see work get underway on the Mogo Trails. This project will see even more people travel to spend more time in the picturesque Eurobodalla Shire," Mr Toole said.
"Projects like these make a real difference to communities, and that's exactly why the NSW Government is backing Council to transform Mogo into a mountain bike mecca."
For more information visit Council's Mogo Trails webpage. The Mogo Trails project has relied heavily on collaboration with Forestry Corporation NSW and was made possible thanks to $5 million from the Australian and NSW Governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund and $3 million from the NSW Government's Growing Local Economies Fund.
