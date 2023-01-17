100 years ago: Steamer boat hits rocks

WHEN will the Shire Council repair the disgraceful dressing shed at Moruya Heads?
A revival in gold mining hereabouts is predicted, and, needless to say, it is feverishly looked forward to as a means of absorbing our unemployed as well as infusing some life into the community.
AS Bateman's Bay and Narooma freighting is slack, the s.s. Kianga is engaged carrying timber from the Northern Rivers to Melbourne.
THE L.S.N. Co's steamer Bodalla which left our port on Sunday, called at Bawley Point the same day, and when loading timber there, broke from her moorings and swung on to the rocks. The vessel sprang a leak, and made for Ulladulla, where it was found she was leaking badly. The live stock was transhipped to another steamer. After effecting temporary repairs the Bodalla proceeded on her journey but on reaching Jervis Bay there was 6ft of water in her and she immediately returned to Ulladulla and unloaded her cargo. She was afterwards beached in Ulladulla Harbor in a safe place.
MRS. P. Mylott is collecting clothing for Digger Earle and family. [The Earle's of Turlinjah lost their home and belongings in the bushfires.] All those who wish to contribute are kindly requested to leave same with her.
TO organise a benefit for Mr. E. Earle and family a meeting was held on Monday night, at which Mr. T. Flood presided. After discussion it was decided to hold a concert and dance on the 26th inst., Misses M. Bull and N. Parbery were appointed joint secretaries, and Mr. Flood treasurer. We understand that the people of Turlinjah, where Mr. Earle resides, are also inaugurating a fund in aid of their fellow resident in distress.
THREE thousand motorists, who were compelled to use the punt across the George's River at Tom Ugly's Point last Sunday week signed a statement to the effect that they would be willing to pay a toll charge if a bridge were built by private enterprise.
THE SHEIK is coming to the Amusu Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 30 th . Book now. Prices 3/- 2/-.
THE dwarf retaining fence around the local Court House ground has been completed by Messrs. A. Williams and B. Coppin, and in every stone and paling erected is reflected the excellent workmanship of these capable tradesmen. The fine finished appearance of the new construction is decidedly an improvement to the Queen-Vulcan St. corner.
MRS. J. Johnson, the exceptionally capable teacher of the Eurobodalla Public School, has just completed 43 years of faithful service in the Education Department.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc. www.mdhs.org.au
