100 years ago: Steamer boat hits rocks

THE L.S.N. Co's steamer Bodalla which left our port on Sunday, called at Bawley Point the same day, and when loading timber there, broke from her moorings and swung on to the rocks. The vessel sprang a leak, and made for Ulladulla, where it was found she was leaking badly. The live stock was transhipped to another steamer. After effecting temporary repairs the Bodalla proceeded on her journey but on reaching Jervis Bay there was 6ft of water in her and she immediately returned to Ulladulla and unloaded her cargo. She was afterwards beached in Ulladulla Harbor in a safe place.