First full show in three years set to make up for lost time Advertising Feature

The Eurobodalla Agricultural Show is just around the corner and organisers are gearing up for an action-packed weekend.



This years theme, 'From the ground up', speaks to the full revival of the show after a three year hiatus.

Lindsay Boyton, treasurer, likens it to the process of planting a seed and helping it to grow.

"From the ground up is in relation to the nature of agriculture, the land, and growing produce, but it's also about building the show from the ground up again."



Previous years instalments have been affected by bushfires and, more recently, COVID-19 prohibited the show going ahead in the pavilion.



However, this years showcase is predicted to exceed expectations.

"We're back to everything we'd normally have at an agricultural show, plus a range of exciting new things that we're trying out," Lindsay said.



Motorcycle Gymkhana. Picture supplied.

Among these is the return of the Grand Parade, which hasn't been held in nearly 15 years.



Featuring an antique tractor, horses, belly dancers and more, attendees can witness the fanfare on Sunday, January 22, in the Show Ring from 12pm.

Prior to this, the Official Opening Ceremony, to be held Saturday, January 21 at 12pm in the Show Ring, will formally kick-start the 145th instalment of the Show.

It will also mark the official opening of three new buildings - the kitchen, animal pavilion, and office - all located on the Moruya Showground and built over the last two years from the bushfire recovery funding.

Once officially opened, show-goers will be able to make the most of the new infrastructure.



The kitchen will be in full operation, and the animals can be visited in the new and improved animal pavilion.



YOUNG WOMAN OF THE YEAR 2023

The opening ceremony will also unveil the highly-anticipated Eurobodalla Show Young Woman of the Year for 2023.

The competition aims to find a young female ambassador for rural NSW and the agricultural show movement.



Entrants must have a genuine interest in, and knowledge of, rural NSW. The Competition encourages participation and awareness of issues faced by women in rural NSW.



Shyann Gardner, Alaina Macnamara, Milly Preston and Maddy Nickson, all local to the Eurobodalla region, are in the running for the acclaimed title.



Entrants in the Eurobodalla Show Young Woman of the Year 2023 Competition. Picture supplied.

They have already completed their one-on-one interviews where they discussed their views on improvements to agriculture as well as their life ambitions.

The winning contestant will go on to compete in the zone champions and, should she progress to the next stage, will represent the Eurobodalla at the prestigious state competition held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.

NEW EVENTS ADDED TO THE TRADITIONAL SCHEDULE

As the only event of its kind within the Eurobodalla Shire, the annual Show is an important community affair which celebrates a wide range of agricultural traditions.

While maintaining its country roots, the show aims to evolve with modern society, hence the introduction of new events to this year's schedule, such as Lawn Mower Racing.

In line with competition rules and regulations, contestants are able modify their ride-on lawn mowers to compete in a race unlike any other.

As per usual, the Show will feature popular events such as the motorcycle gymkhana, rodeo, livestock judging, dog high jump and pet show.

Children can look forward to gum boot throwing, face painting, kids entertainers, a colouring competition and sideshow rides.

Local schools, preschools and kindergartens are encouraged to participate in the School Banner Competition, the winner of which will be revealed when pavilion doors open on Saturday morning.

Horse events continued in 2022. Picture supplied.

The banner is presented on a piece of calico supplied by the Show Society and judged into different categories. Students can create their own design representative of their school.



There's also a range of other competitions - from photography and writing to eating - to either watch or getting involved in.

BUSHFIRE RECOVERY

Thanks to the bushfire recovery funding from the National Emergency Management Agency and the NSW Government, there will be free entry for all on the first day of the show, Saturday, January 21, from 9am to 8pm.



Normal gate fees will apply on Sunday, January 22.

The same funding will also make possible a Community Preparedness Expo, coordinated by the Eurobodalla Council's community recovery officer Linda Wilton.



There will be a range of services and providers running activities, demonstrations and providing information.



These include live demonstrations on preparing against future natural disasters, information about the new fire-danger rating system, bushfire survival plans, community-led resilience, and more.



The Expo will take place from 9am to 4pm outside the basketball stadium.

