Bermagui Beach Hotel is Sculpture Bermagui's new major sponsor

By Marion Williams
Updated January 19 2023 - 9:30am, first published January 18 2023 - 2:02pm
Sculpture Bermagui curator Pauline Balos and president Ivan Baker with sculptures byJen Mallinson (left) & Anneke Paijmans. Picture by Sculpture Bermagui

Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge, larger pool of prize money and a new major sponsor, Bermagui Beach Hotel.

