Dogs perform at Canberra canine rally

Eurobodalla Canine Club members have overcome trying conditions to score superbly at a recent rally trial.
Despite hot and humid weather and the distraction of a rabbit running through the trial area, the well-trained dogs were able to stick to the task at hand and perform at their best in a meet in Canberra on January 14 and 15.
Sue Rogers and 'Shelley' were competing for the first time and came third in Rally Novice scoring 92/100 and third place. Karen Gould and 'Harmon' came second in Rally Excellent scoring 91/100 and their Rally Excellent Title.
Eurobodalla Canine Club classes resume February 1 at Moruya Showground. All canines - from pup to older dog or rescue - are welcome. All dogs must be fully vaccinated and at least four months of age.
The club is a not-for-profit social community organisation with the primary aim to promote responsible dog ownership in the Eurobodalla area.
As well as the social connection of meeting new members, handlers learn to train their dog from a team of qualified volunteer instructors.
Several members and instructors from the club compete in official dog sport competitions on a regular basis, whether it is obedience, rally, showing, scent work or trick training; we are able to assist those members who may wish to compete in organised trials.
New members are required to register and pay prior to the commencement of training. Forms and club information can be downloaded from the web page eurocanine.webs.com.
Email the club at: eurodogclub@outlook.com.au.
Enquiries can be made by calling Magda on 44711440.
