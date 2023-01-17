A domestic violence support pilot program is coming to the Eurobodalla.
The Department of Community and Justice has provided South East Women & Children's Services (SEWACS) with funding to run a pilot Staying Home Leaving Violence (SHLV) program in the Eurobodalla.
SHLV is a free service supporting women to feel safe in their home and in the community.
The program can assist with providing security upgrades to homes, developing safety plans, referring to legal and counselling services and providing support for children as required.
It is for anyone who identifies as a woman, is no longer living with the person who is causing the abuse and has her own accommodation.
The program is delivered via the phone or video calls and is available from Monday-Thursday.
Domestic violence is not exclusive to physical violence, and can include verbal abuse, emotional and psychological, social, financial, sexual, spiritual, damaging your property and stalking or harassment.
If you or anyone you know needs support or information about whether you are experiencing domestic and family violence, contact SEWACS on: 0487 374 621 or 0487 927 720.
