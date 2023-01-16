A Batehaven laundromat has been destroyed by fire after items from the dryer spontaneously combusted.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Corrigan Crescent, Batehaven at 7:33pm on January 16 after reports of smoke billowing out of the commercial precinct.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Batemans Bay, Moruya and Ulladulla attended the blaze. When they arrived, they found smoke issuing from the laundromat.
The flames had not yet spread to neighbouring businesses.
READ MORE:
By 8pm, Fire and Rescue crews had entered the laundromat and located the source of the fire - items that had been pulled from the dryer while warm and left together had caught alight by spontaneous combustion.
Fire and Rescue inspector Phil Eberle praised the work of the crews in confining the blaze to one building.
He said the laundromat was 90 per cent destroyed, but the surrounding buildings, which share a common roof space, experienced only some smoke and water damage.
No one was injured in the incident.
By 11:26pm, Fire and Rescue crews had cleaned up the area and handed the building back to the occupants.
The cause of the blaze is a reminder to run the full cycle when using a dryer and, if pulling out the items whilst warm, separate them from one another.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.