Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TAFE NSW is offering mental health scholarships for healthcare staff

Updated January 16 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW is offering an opportunity for local health and community services workers to apply for a special scholarship to upskill in mental health. Picture supplied.

TAFE NSW is offering special scholarships for NSW Health workers to upskill in mental health care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.