TAFE NSW is offering special scholarships for NSW Health workers to upskill in mental health care.
There are forty $3000 scholarships available for existing health and community services workers in regional and remote areas who work for NSW Health - in any capacity - to study a Certificate IV in Mental Health at no cost.
TAFE NSW Community Services Team Leader Liz Henigan said the NSW Rural and Regional Mental Health Scholarship would ensure existing workers, including volunteers, were qualified to move to a mental health role or better equipped to identify mental health issues in the workplace in their current role.
"There are incredible opportunities in the mental health field right now and this qualification gives you the practical skills and experience to take the next step," Ms Henigan said.
"The TAFE NSW Certificate IV in Mental Health is an industry leading qualification that can lead to many roles in the mental health field.
"The last few years have highlighted the wellbeing challenges so many people have experienced.
"It's important to remember support can take many forms, from a simple but genuine acknowledgement of someone's sadness or loneliness, through to referral to specialist support."
An estimated 45 per cent of Australians between 16 and 85 will experience a mental illness at some point in their life.
The course will be delivered via virtual classroom, ensuring students can study where and when it best suits their schedule.
Any existing health or community services employee in regional NSW, in any role, is eligible to apply for the scholarship at tafensw.edu.au/enrol/payment-funding/scholarships/nsw-health-scholarship.
Applications close on February 26.
